Nightfood and Papa John's Satisfy Late Night Cravings with Double Cheeseburger Papadias and Pickles for Two Ice Cream

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nighttime snacks for better sleep, today announced Nightfood’s Pickles For Two ice cream is being featured along with a Double Cheeseburger Papadia from Papa John’s in a gift pack as part of a promotional partnership.

“We’re honored to have been invited by Papa John’s to participate in this national promotion satisfying late-night cravings,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We’re excited to be able to introduce our Pickles For Two, and the entire Nightfood brand, to so many new consumers.”

Nightfood ice cream was developed by leading sleep experts for nighttime snacking with ingredients for relaxation and better sleep. A better choice for men, women, and children of all ages, Nightfood pints feature more protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, and less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories than regular ice cream.

The company recently launched the Pickles For Two flavor to satisfy the two most popular pregnancy cravings: pickles and ice cream. Nightfood was named this year as the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association. And now, the two companies are bringing consumers the opportunity to satisfy all of their late-night pickle cravings with Pickles for Two ice cream and the Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia, which also features crunchy pickles.

In addition to Pickles For Two, Nightfood ice cream comes in many traditional flavors, including Cold Brew Decaf, Cookies n’ Dreams, Midnight Chocolate, Full Moon Vanilla, Milk & Cookie Dough, Bed and Breakfast, Cherry Eclipse, and After Dinner Mint Chip.

Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia is a fan-favorite, available for a limited time only. It features a quarter pound of seasoned beef with crispy pickles and melty cheese baked to a toasty perfection. The Double Cheeseburger Papadia is served with Papa John’s signature burger dipping sauce for a maximum flavor experience.

As part of the promotion, influencers and other consumers were selected to receive a custom cooler, pints of Nightfood’s Pickles For Two, and of course, a Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia, delivered by their local Papa John’s location. Nightfood ice cream is not available for consumer purchase from Papa John’s as part of this promotional partnership.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, can be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

