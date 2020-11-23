Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming December 2020 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will present at both the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference and the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference that are being held in December 2020.

Event: 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: December 1st - 3rd  
Webcast: A webcast presentation will be available via the Piper Sandler conference site (click here) from November 23rd to December 3rd. In addition, the webcast will be posted on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.
   
Event: 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Thursday, December 3rd  
Time: 9:15 a.m. ET
Webcast: A webcast will be available at (click here), as well as on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts:

  Tom McHugh
  Chief Financial Officer
  Phone: (636) 449-1843
  Email: tmchugh@avadel.com
   
  Tim McCarthy
  LifeSci Advisors, LLC
  Phone: (212) 915-2564
  Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

 


Primary Logo

