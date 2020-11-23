Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company Voltron Therapeutics Enters into Strategic Development Agreement With Translational Drug Development (TD2), a Precision Oncology Contract Research Organization (CRO)

The Companies Plan to Focus On Voltron’s VaxCelerate Vaccine Platform’s Effectiveness and Utility in a Variety of Tumor Settings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced a strategic development agreement with Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO).



Over time the two companies plan to focus on Voltron’s VaxCelerate vaccine platform’s effectiveness and utility in a variety of tumor settings. The mutual effort is designed to evaluate several development and regulatory strategies, including pre-clinical work, indication/patient population selection, trial site selection and supporting Voltron’s initial BLA submission.

“Voltron is excited to have forged a relationship with TD2 to best leverage and develop our novel vaccine platform, VaxCelerate. We believe TD2’s wide ranging expertise in oncology, from trial design and execution to regulatory strategy across all cancer types, will help Voltron create differentiating data to bring more effective treatments to market in less time. Our highly experienced operations team was instrumental in the selection process and was extremely impressed with TD2’s capabilities, track record and responsiveness. Our initial project will focus on VaxCelerate in the ovarian cancer setting with additional consideration being given to potential future opportunities in NSCLC, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer and mesothelioma,” said Pat Gallagher, Managing Partner at LVP and CEO of Voltron.

“TD2 is honored to be selected to work with the great team at Voltron to accelerate this novel self-assembling vaccine medicine to help patients with ovarian and other cancers,” said Stephen Gately, CEO at TD2. “We look forward to deploying our full translational oncology service offerings to support all needed aspects of development with a key focus on the clinical and regulatory strategy to select patients most likely to gain clinical benefit.”

"It continues to be an exciting time of growth for Laidlaw Venture Partners, and in particular, our portfolio company Voltron Therapeutics. In past months, we have announced the addition of numerous world class healthcare professionals to our team. Today’s Voltron news is a result of leveraging that team’s experience, varied skill sets and invaluable relationships forged over decades of specialized work in the medical field,” said James Ahern, Founding Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners.

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through INTL FC Stone Financial Inc., a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management is an affiliate of, and Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw & Company. For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

About Translational Drug Development (TD2)

TD2 is an oncology development company that provides innovative services for oncology-focused organizations. Using a dedicated team of professionals with broad experience and understanding in oncology drug development, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support improved and accelerated development of medicines for life-threatening oncologic diseases. TD2 applies rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, and clinical trial design and execution. TD2’s suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new medicine, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process and to the acceleration of patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com .

