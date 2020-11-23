Avricore Health’s HealthTab™ Endorsed by Ontario Pharmacists Association for Real-Time COVID-19 Data Reporting in Community Pharmacies

Avricore Health and the OPA expand their partnership to promote HealthTab™ to pharmacies conducting COVID-19 testing and government for real-time reporting of test results for better community safety.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) and the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) are pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership agreement to endorse and promote the Company’s HealthTab™ as a real-time data reporting platform for COVID-19 tests in Ontario pharmacies, as well as government agencies. Avricore and the OPA originally announced their agreement on November 18, 2019.



Under this agreement the Company agrees to share revenues generated with the OPA for HealthTab™ contracts secured through OPA efforts.

“With community pharmacists anticipated to conduct more COVID-19 rapid tests, they are telling us they need to inform patients quickly, reduce workload and ensure that data is getting to reporting agencies seamlessly,” said Avricore Health’s CEO, Hector Bremner. “HealthTab™ automates these functions and ensures higher productivity and lower costs associated with this work.”

As a preeminent voice of the pharmacy profession in Ontario, the OPA seeks to advance the profession and drive better patient results:

“Today, community pharmacies in Ontario are collecting test samples for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and we expect to be a critical partner with government to deploy rapid testing,” said OPA CEO, Justin Bates. “Community pharmacists are prepared to offer these solutions, and with the breakthrough of HealthTab’s fast and reliable data reporting, we feel that patients and the community will have the fastest access to the best information.”

Challenge

Point-of-care testing (POCT) presents a significant opportunity in affordably delivering accurate testing for COVID-19, and other community viral infections, in a scale which will ensure greater coverage of the population. However, as seen in several jurisdictions, the deployment of these technologies and tests has been undermined by gaps in the ability to quickly and reliably report and share test results. This is leading to inefficient expenditure of resources and reduced ability to respond to outbreaks quickly and accurately. 1

Recommendation

The OPA recommends the deployment of POCT and screening in the pharmacy setting utilizing the only real-time data reporting platform and software, HealthTab™. Given the Government of Canada’s approval and significant purchase of Abbott’s ID Now™ molecular testing device and the PanBio Rapid Antigen Tests, community pharmacy can be utilized to deploy these resources and effectively serve communities with rapid testing and real-time reporting.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company’s goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

About the OPA

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With more than 10,000 members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practise to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,600 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians. https://www.opatoday.com

1Reference:

Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed to report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results

https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/florida-cuts-ties-with-quest-diagnostics-after-lab-fails-to-report-thousands-of-test-results/67-6b7f2462-b8a5-40af-8652-38ca57152663

Excel spreadsheet error blamed for UK’s 16,000 missing coronavirus cases

https://www.theverge.com/2020/10/5/21502141/uk-missing-coronavirus-cases-excel-spreadsheet-error

Government of Canada signs agreement for COVID-19 rapid tests and analyzers: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/news/2020/09/government-of-canada-signs-agreement-for-covid-19-rapid-tests-and-analyzers.html

Canada signs deal with Abbott for Panbio COVID-19 antigen tests

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-canada-testing-idUSKBN26R320

www.avricorehealth.com



