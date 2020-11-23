Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financials results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, before the market open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 8, 2020, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 in the United States and (201) 689-8263 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13713528.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

