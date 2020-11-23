Mereo BioPharma Appoints Suba Krishnan, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announces the appointment of Suba Krishnan, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, effective December 7, 2020. Dr. Krishnan joins Mereo with more than 20 years of experience, encompassing early and late stage immuno-oncology drug development, academia and clinical practice.



Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo commented, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Krishnan join Mereo as SVP of Clinical Development. Having spent the past 10 years in immuno-oncology in the solid tumor space, we believe that her experience will prove invaluable as we continue to progress etigilimab through the clinic. With the addition of Dr. Krishnan to our team, Mereo is even better positioned to continue advancing the etigilimab program.”

Dr. Krishnan joins Mereo from Genmab, where she was the Global Program Head of Immuno-Oncology, overseeing clinical strategy and development of the Company’s solid tumor immuno-oncology programs. Prior to Genmab, Dr. Krishnan was a senior principal scientist at Merck, where she served as the clinical lead for Merck’s Phase 2 Lynparza monotherapy basket study in HRRm-HRD positive advanced solid tumors. Previously, Dr. Krishnan held clinical leadership roles at MedImmune, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shire and Sangart, where she worked on multiple novel immuno-oncology candidates as well as hematology programs. At Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suba was Clinical Lead on multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for Nivolumab including the Phase 3 registration trial in second line metastatic bladder cancer.

In addition to her industry work, Dr. Krishnan has spent over 10 years in academia, most recently as Assistant Professor, Division of Pediatric Hematology Research at the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. She has authored or co-authored numerous publications in various peer-reviewed journals and had more than 20 poster presentations and abstracts accepted to major medical conferences including ASCO, SITC, ASH and ESMO. Dr. Krishnan completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University in Pune, India, and completed fellowship training in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Columbia University, New York and conducted post-doctoral research at Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

“I am honored to join Mereo at such an important stage in the development of etigilimab.” commented Dr. Krishnan. I look forward to helping the Company to continue advancing this promising anti-TIGIT therapeutic candidate, and in supporting the development of other potentially life-saving therapies in areas of unmet medical need.”

