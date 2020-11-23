High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower® Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product for the Wellness Consumer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dosecann, a proprietary in-house brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV.XLY) (“Auxly”), announces the launch of Dosecann Capsules, a new, high-quality, precision-dosed cannabis product that combines high-potency, broad-spectrum cannabinoids with omega-rich Ahiflower® oil. Ahiflower oil is a sustainable, plant-based source of the complete and balanced essential omegas the body needs.



Dosecann CBD+Ahiflower Oil Capsules are available now at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, and also available to patients at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart. In coming weeks, Dosecann will introduce 1:4 (THC:CBD) and THC-based formulations, also using Ahiflower oil.

Dosecann Capsules were developed by a team of scientists and researchers at the state-of-the-art laboratory at the Dosecann facility in Charlottetown, PEI, under the direction of Dr. Bob Chapman, Dosecann’s Chief Science Officer.

“Our innovation team has thoroughly researched and rigorously tested Dosecann Capsules to ensure they are consistent with our guiding principles of quality, safety and efficacy,” said Dr. Bob Chapman, Chief Science Officer, Dosecann. “Balanced, omega-rich Ahiflower oil has proven to be an ideal carrier oil for Dosecann’s refined cannabis resins, which feature the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other phytonutrients found in the cannabis plant. The resulting capsule formulations offer all the natural qualities of the cannabis and Ahiflower plants in a convenient capsule format that wellness consumers are sure to love.”

“Dosecann Capsules are a milestone launch, a truly differentiated offering for the wellness consumer segment,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Auxly. “Research tells us that consumers are looking for innovative cannabis products in familiar formats that fit their wellness needs and regimens, and we’re thrilled to offer a suite of Dosecann Capsules that combine our consistent and potent cannabinoids with a sustainable and omega-rich carrier oil derived from Ahiflower seeds.”

The cannabinoids in Dosecann Capsules are derived from a whole-plant cannabis resin that preserves the character of the cannabis plant. Through a process of cold-ethanol extraction, this broad-spectrum cannabis resin is further refined and combined with omega-rich Ahiflower oil. Ahiflower oil is exclusively available to Auxly for use in cannabis products through a proprietary, multi-year agreement with Natures Crops International, a vertically integrated grower and manufacturer of plant-based specialty oils. By using Ahiflower oil as a carrier, Dosecann Capsules are immediately differentiated from the vast majority of cannabis oil capsules available in the Canadian marketplace, most of which use MCT. In fact, Dosecann Capsules with Ahiflower are the only capsules that provide consumers with broad-spectrum cannabis and the essential omegas the body needs.

The following list highlights the unique characteristics of Ahiflower oil1, which cannot be attributed to MCT oil:

a source of sustainable, traceable, and balanced omega 3-6-9 oil, with a more biologically advanced omega fatty acid composition than any other natural plant-based oil;

provides an optimal 4:1 ratio of the essential omega 3-6 fatty acids the body needs;

has been shown in clinical trials 2 to be safe, well-tolerated, and to increase the concentrations of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids up to four times more effectively than flaxseed oil;

to be safe, well-tolerated, and to increase the concentrations of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids up to four times more effectively than flaxseed oil; unlike flax seed, Ahiflower also contains omega 6 gamma linolenic acid (“GLA”);

a sustainably and regeneratively farmed, non-GMO oilseed crop that does not adversely impact ocean ecosystems. Each acre of Ahiflower produces as much omega-rich oil as 320,000 anchovies, frequently used in fish oil.



Click here for more information about the clinical trials conducted with Ahiflower oil.

According to Healthline, essential polyunsaturated omega 3-6-9 oils are clinically associated with a range of health benefits, such as improving cardiovascular health, supporting mental health, fighting inflammation and benefitting skin and hair.

Dosecann CBD Capsules are available in packages of 30, with each capsule containing 25 mg of CBD, 1 mg of THC and 500 mg of Ahiflower oil. The per-capsule omega fatty acid composition is approximately 320 mg of omega 3 (104 mg of stearidonic acid [SDA] + 216 mg of alpha-linolenic acid [ADA]), 85 mg of omega 6 (28 mg GLA + 57 mg of linoleic acid [LA]) and 51 mg of omega 9 oleic fatty acid. In coming weeks, Dosecann will introduce 1:4 Capsules, with each capsule containing 10 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC; and THC Capsules, with each capsule containing 2.5 mg of THC.

The mixture of cannabinoids and Ahiflower oil is then sealed in Lonza’s Licaps® Capsugel® capsules, which are part of Auxly’s multi-year license with Lonza, a global leader in life sciences. Licaps’ patented technology promotes precise, standardized dosing, a longer shelf-life, and rapid digestion. Airtight and leak-proof, Dosecann Capsules are easy to swallow, odorless and tasteless. Click here for more information on the clinical data about Capsugel capsules.

About Dosecann

Dosecann is a world-class developer of innovative cannabis products for the wellness-focused consumer, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Proudly processed at Auxly’s 52,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Dosecann products are developed and manufactured on-site by a world-class team of scientists and experts, ensuring high-quality, precision and consistency. Dosecann’s wellness products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, consist of non-GMO capsules and oils. Built on the pillars of quality, safety and efficacy, Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science.

Learn more at www.dosecann.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @Dosecann; Instagram: @dosecann; Facebook: @dosecann.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

