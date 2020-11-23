Codiak BioSciences to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. Details are as follows:



Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2

Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.

