/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases a research report "Global XR Alliance was established, WIMI's 4654 IP assets build a 5G +XR content ecosystem". In the third quarter of 2020, the launch of the Global XR Content Telecom Alliance, which was jointly initiated by China Telecom, South Korea's LG U+, Japan's KDDI, Canada's Bell, Qualcomm, Felix & Paul, Altas V, and other industry and content partners, was officially announced through the cloud contract.



The establishment of the Global XR Content Telecom Alliance aims to increase investment in high-quality XR content and support high-quality original XR content for the next generation of media, as well as the content and applications of entertainment, in the 5G era. With the development of 5G services, XR content and applications, including VR/AR, have become key media and services beyond traditional media. They will bring users a unique immersive experience and are an important part of building a 5G ecosystem.

The members of the Global XR Content Telecom Alliance have made huge investments in high-quality 5G content. The goal of the alliance is to create a virtuous cycle of the content production environment to lower the barriers to entry for real media production and increase the profitability of high-quality content. The first project is to shoot on the International Space Station (ISS), and it was officially named "Space Explorer: International Space Station Experience", this is the first 3D VR to shoot a spacewalk in real space.

What is XR?

Augmented reality technology (AR). It is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real time and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models. The goal of this technology is to put the virtual world on the screen and interact with the real world. With the improvement of the CPU computing power of portable electronic products, the use of augmented reality will become wider and wider.

Because of its ability to provide users with a more immersive experience, XR (extended reality), including VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and MR (mixed reality), is highly expected by people and is considered to be one of the most important apps in the 5G era. Nowadays, with the maturity and large-scale commercialization of 5G technology, various XR applications are also attracting attention.

Recently, WIMI released a new product "Hologram SoftLight Cinema", a mixed reality (MR) head-mounted display, to further expand the company's Hologram product portfolio matrix. This head-mounted device that focuses on audio and video entertainment brings a more immersive experience, a larger screen, a more comfortable seat, and a better sense of immersion.

WIMI focuses on computer visual Hologram cloud services. The commercial application scenarios of WIMI products are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. Based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, Hologram 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition, and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embeds Hologram AR ads into online videos. Meanwhile, it hopes that these technologies will be applied to the company's future strategic blueprint.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has established a comprehensive Hologram AR content library. The format of Hologram AR content covers from 3D models to Hologram short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are a total of 4,654 ready-to-use AR Hologram content which can be applied to WIMI's Hologram AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with various content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agencies, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

WIMI's technology platform is built on a highly scalable and flexible cloud-based infrastructure, enabling WIMI to store and utilize large amounts of real-time data collected from WIMI's products and third-party sources, and to ensure that it can accommodate more business partners with high-speed performance. WIMI uses complex data for mining. It uses user behavior for data analysis and creates interest profiles for end-users based on user behavior. Through WIMI's Hologram AR advertising service, WIMI collected user data from approximately 350 million reliable end-user groups, analyzed these data, and finally obtained more than 2,000 user tags.

Driven by 5G related policies, XR will finally usher in a breakthrough in development. With the penetration of 5G and XR technologies into the various work processes of enterprises and institutions at all levels, XR in the 5G era is bound to be a trillion-level market.

