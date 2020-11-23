HqO and Nuveen Real Estate Launch Platform to Provide Omnichannel Office Experiences

Partnership Enhances Technology Innovation for Commercial Real Estate Leaders and Tenants

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO, the tenant experience operating system for commercial office buildings, has announced its integration plans with Nuveen Real Estate, a subsidiary of TIAA and a global investment manager that helps create outcome-focused solutions for its building users. Together, they will provide HqO’s property technology services to more than 300 tenants across ten of Nuveen Real Estate’s key commercial properties in the United States.



“The Nuveen-HqO technology partnership represents a state-of-the-art approach to commercial real estate,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO of HqO. “By offering a tenant app with a wide array of seamlessly integrated partners, we can provide a detailed data dashboard for unprecedented customer insights and more.”



The partnership facilitates a direct line of communication with recently dispersed building tenants, enabling Nuveen Real Estate to share critical building communications and COVID-19 related building protocols, as well as collect real-time feedback from tenants. Providing experiences that bridge the divide between the physical and digital office is a part of Nuveen Real Estate’s broader omnichannel office strategy.



“One of our key priorities going into 2020 was implementing the new set of technology tools available today to the benefit of our tenants,” said Chad Phillips, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Office at Nuveen Real Estate. “Our focus on digitization has remained steadfast and has proved even more necessary throughout this tumultuous year. Our work with HqO is a critical part of being able to provide a consistent, user-friendly experience to our tenants while building out more integrated features and functionality on the backend.”



Live offerings include reservations for conference rooms and fitness facilities, building information and procedures in response to COVID-19, virtual donation drives and classes, as well as transit and work from home resources. Meanwhile, HqO and Nuveen Real Estate are working together on integrations for visitor management, mobile access, and work orders, amongst others. This holiday season, the two companies will refocus on local retailers and restaurants, marketing those businesses within the app and setting up mobile order ahead for pick up. Moving forward, the partnership will continue to automate Nuveen Real Estate’s office portfolio while innovating and enhancing both digital and in-person tenant experiences.

About Nuveen Real Estate

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $129 billion of assets under management.

Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing.

With over 80 years of real estate investing experience and more than 660 employees* located across over 25 cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise.

For further information, please visit us at nuveen.com/realestate.

*Includes 315+ real estate investment professionals, supported by a further 340+ Nuveen employees. Source: Nuveen, 30 Sep 2020.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co, and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp.



