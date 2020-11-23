/EIN News/ -- Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 met primary efficacy endpoint in preventing COVID-19



Oxford, UK – 23 November, 2020: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, notes AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca”) announced AZD1222 met primary efficacy endpoint in preventing COVID-19.

Key highlights from the announcement were as follows:

Two different dosing regimens demonstrated efficacy with one showing a better profile

No hospitalisations or severe cases of COVID-19 in participants treated with AZD1222

One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen (n=8,895) showed 62% efficacy when given two full doses at least one month apart

No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed

AstraZeneca will now immediately prepare regulatory submission of data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval

As announced on 1 September, Oxford Biomedica signed an 18 month supply agreement under a three year Master Supply and Development Agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale commercial manufacture of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca paid Oxford Biomedica £15 million upfront as a capacity reservation fee and the Group expects additionally to receive in excess of £35 million for large-scale manufacture of multiple batches of ADZ1222 until the end of 2021 subject to continuation of the programme. (LINK)

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said: “We are delighted to see the news today of the positive results from AstraZeneca for the COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222. We are working hard to provide AstraZeneca with multiple large-scale batches of AZD1222 from our recently approved commercial manufacturing centre Oxbox. I am proud that Oxford Biomedica is part of the process that aims to bring normality back to many people around the world and I also personally want thank all our staff for their dedication and effort in production of the vaccine, whilst continuing to grow our core lentiviral vector business.”

