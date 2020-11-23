Coronavirus - Kenya: Distribution of Cases by Counties (22 November 2020)
Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (421), Mombasa (91), Kilifi (88), Busia (73), Kiambu (54), Kajiado (30), Nakuru (22), Uasin Gishu (21), Machakos (17), Murang’a (16), Nyeri (16), Bungoma (14), Kirinyaga (13), Makueni (11), Kisumu (11), Turkana (11), Tharaka Nithi (11), Meru (11), Marsabit (8), Laikipia (4), Narok (4), Kisii (3), Homabay (3), Elgeyo Marakwet (3), Mandera (3), Nandi (2), Kwale (2), Kericho (1), Garissa (1), Wajir (1), Nyandarua (1), and Trans Nzoia (1).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.