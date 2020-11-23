Metacrine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer of Metacrine, will present at the following December investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (fireside chat) being held December 1-3, 2020. Company presentations will be available for registered attendees on the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3. Metacrine will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx (fireside chat) on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT. Metacrine will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.metacrine.com. The webcasts will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s most advanced programs, MET409 and MET642, target the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), which is central to modulating liver and GI diseases. Both MET409 and MET642 are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Contact:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

910.777.3049

investors@metacrine.com