Lauderhill Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Food Drive thru Monday 23rd, 9-12noon, 4100 NW 11th Court, Lauderhill

Lauderhill Church hosts Pre-Thanksgiving Community Food Drive Thru in conjunction with Feeding South Florida. Just honk and pop your trunk.

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauderhill Seventh-day Adventist Church hosts pre-Thanksgiving community drive thru event Monday 23 November, 9am-12noon. This is to support all families who are in need of food items. All items are on a first come first serve basis. Venue: 4100 NW11th Court, Lauderhill, 33313

Pastor Garry A Gordon
Lauderhill Seventh-day Adventist Church
+1 9549374844
You just read:

