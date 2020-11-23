Penile Implant Market to reach US $898.4 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Leading players of the global penile implant market include Zephyr Surgical Implants; Coloplast; Boston Scientific Corporation; Promedon, Rigicon Inc. among others

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Penile Implant Market Size 2020, By Type (Inflatable penile implant, Non-inflatable/malleable penile implant) By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global penile implant market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global penile implant market have been studied in detail.

The global penile implant market is projected to reach USD 898.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. Growing prevalence of erectile dysfunction, work-related stress and increasing responsiveness about penile diseases are various factors driving the growth of the global penile implant market.

Penile prostheses have been used as a successful treatment for erectile dysfunction for more than a quarter of a century. Development of less aggressive means of restoring sexual function has led to many more individuals to seek help. Although implants are now utilized only in cases of end organ failure, physicians who demonstrate interest in prosthetic urology still see a steady stream of patients desiring this therapy.

The global penile implant market is categorized based on type and end-use. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into inflatable penile implant and non-inflatable/malleable penile implant. The inflatable penile implant segment dominated the market in 2019. All inflatable penile implants are hydraulic devices. It was developed to encourage typical penile erection, and comprise of a couple of cylinders inserted in the corpora cavernosa and is attached to a pump. When the pump is pressed, and released numerous times (recycling), the cylinders are full with sterilized normal saline, mimicking the corpora cavernosa blood filing during physiologic erection.

North America dominated the market for penile implant in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to rising awareness regarding penile implants. Key players of the global penile implant market include Zephyr Surgical Implants; Coloplast; Boston Scientific Corporation; Promedon, Rigicon Inc. among others.

