LoRa Alliance® Announces the 2020 Winners of its Prestigious Annual Contribution Awards

Honorees Recognized for Significant Contributions that Advance the LoRaWAN® Standard Globally

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ® , the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the 2020 LoRa Alliance Contribution Award winners. The annual award recognizes individuals and companies for their strong support and dedication to the LoRa Alliance® over the past year.



“The success of the LoRa Alliance and the rapid pace of large-scale deployments of the LoRaWAN standard over the past few years is due to our dedicated membership," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "As a global, member-driven organization, we rely on our members and their companies to develop and enhance the LoRaWAN specification and certification program, as well as drive global marketing and adoption. It is an honor to recognize this year's winners, who have truly advanced the LoRaWAN standard over the past year."

In a year unlike any other and despite the challenges compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic impacting companies and individuals around the globe, we have seen these members step forward and go above and beyond to support the LoRa Alliance’s work. Each of this year’s winning companies and individuals strengthened the LoRaWAN standard and accelerated its adoption around the world.

The 2020 LoRa Alliance Contribution Award Winners are:

Lifetime Achievement Award Dave Kjendal (Senet, Inc.)

Corporate Award Charter Communications SenRa

Leadership Award Remi Lorrain (Semtech Corporation) Wael Guibene (Charter Communications) Xiaobo Yu (Alibaba Group)

Distinguished Service Award Val Jelinic (Minol ZENNER Group) Ahmed Kasttet (Birdz) Miguel Luis (Semtech Corporation) Olivier Seller (Semtech Corporation) Boris Stoeckermann (Minol ZENNER Group) Itziar de la Torre (IMST GmbH) Lorenzo Vangelista (A2A Smart City S.p.A.)





To learn more about LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance, the benefits of membership, and to keep up with the alliance’s latest developments, please follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit our website.

About the LoRa Alliance:

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. Deployed by more than 140 major mobile network operators globally, LoRaWAN connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks, used with permission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e35b1a3-adbe-48b6-801e-f41d39c7e23b

MEDIA CONTACT Eric Lawson for LoRa Alliance elawson@kiterocket.com