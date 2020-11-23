Bone Densitometers Market to reach US $505.7 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global bone densitometers market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Bone Densitometers Market Size 2018, By Technology (Axial Bone Densitometry {Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)}, Peripheral Bone Densitometry {Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA), Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (pDEXA), Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA), Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners (QUS), Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)}), End-users (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global bone densitometers market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global bone densitometers market have been studied in detail.

The global bone densitometers market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 505.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe and launch of advanced products by key industry players are factors driving the bone densitometers market.

Bone densitometry is the precise measurement of bone density to assist in the diagnosis and monitoring of osteoporosis and other metabolic bone diseases that can lead to debilitating bone fractures of the spine and hip. Rapidly increasing prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe is likely to fuel the demand for bone density testing over the forecast period. Increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to osteoporosis is another major factor for robust market expansion in the coming few years. Moreover, rapid technological advancements such as launch of integrated technologies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the future.

The global bone densitometers market has been segmented based on technology, end-users, and region. Based on technology, the global bone densitometers market is categorized into axial bone densitometry and peripheral bone densitometry. Axial bone densitometry is further categorized into dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry (DEXA) and quantitative computed tomography (QCT). Peripheral bone densitometry is segmented into single energy X-Ray absorptiometry (SEXA), dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry (pDEXA), quantitative ultrasound scanners (QUS), radiographic absorptiometry (RA) and peripheral quantitative computed tomography (pQCT). Axial bone densitometry held majority of the market share in 2018 owing to rapid adoption of central DXA based bone densitometers providing high precision and accuracy. On the basis of end-users, the global bone densitometers market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic centers and others. Hospitals and specialty clinics segment dominated the global bone densitometers market in 2018 owing to rapid adoption of bone densitometers in these facilities owing to increase in volume of patient admissions.

North America dominated the global bone densitometers market in 2018. High prevalence of osteoporosis, high adoption of bone densitometers, and presence of large geriatric population in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. However, Asia Pacific bone densitometers market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global bone densitometers market include GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, BeamMed, Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc. Osteosys Corporation, CompuMed, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Osteosys Corporation, Medonica Co., Ltd., Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC, Osteometer MediTech, Inc. among others.

