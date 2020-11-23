Streaming Analytics Market to reach US $39 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Regulatory Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The growing volume of unstructured data is anticipated to be opportunistic for the streaming analytics market

The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Application (Sales and Marketing, Risk Management, Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection, Network Optimization & Management, and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global streaming analytics market size is projected to reach over USD 39 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 29% over the forecast years 2018-2025. Streaming analytics is an analytical process that provides insights to companies based on the analysis of real-time events. Unlike other analytics solutions that work on historical data, it leverages a different mechanism called stream processing. The data for streaming analytics typically initiate from mobile devices such as market data, iPads, sensors, mobile phones, Internet of Things (IoT), and others.

The current and future streaming analytics market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on streaming analytics of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data are driving market growth. In addition, increasing demand among enterprises to enhance decision making is also boosting the global streaming analytics market growth. However, the lack of awareness about the technology is likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing volume of unstructured data is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global streaming analytics industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the streaming analytics market report covers different qualitative aspects of the streaming analytics industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The streaming analytics market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing, risk management, supply chain management, fraud detection, network optimization & management, and others. Risk management accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period. On the contrary, the sales and marketing segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years. The market growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing need to understand customers’ preferences & choices concerning a particular brand.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth over the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the customer-focused approach of the organizations in this region. In addition, the existence of market giants is also the key factor driving the market growth in this region.

The major players of the global streaming analytics market are SAP, Microsoft, IBM, SAS, Tibco Software, Informatica, Oracle, Software AG, SQL Stream, and Impetus Technologies. Moreover, the other prospective players in the streaming analytics market are Striim, Espertech, Kx Systems, Axonize, and WSO2. The streaming analytics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic services and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

