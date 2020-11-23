/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "5G Hologram black technology shines at CIIE, WIMI leads AR+AI Hologram communication live broadcast application". The 5G Hologram display system was used for the first time in the live broadcast of the CIIE. Meanwhile, the exhibits in the exhibition hall were airborne in the form of Hologram images, giving the audience a refreshing experience. The entire Hologram system is composed of cameras, microphones, speakers, and other units placed on site. The virtual data of 3D objects formed is very large. The texture of the piano and the keys during the performance can be clearly displayed. This black technology is based on characteristics of the large bandwidth, as well as the low latency, of 5G.



According to reports, the upgraded 5G base station can get rid of the dependence of 5G mobile phones on 4G networks after realizing 5G independent networking, and greatly increase the uplink transmission rate. Compared with last year, the uplink and downlink peak rates of the main venues of the CIIE have increased by 228% and 200% respectively. According to on-site measurements, it only takes about 15 seconds to download a high-definition movie of about four gigabytes in the main venue of the CIIE.

It is believed that this novel Hologram display method is not only of interest to the industry and the media, but the public will also be pleasantly surprised. They will understand 5G "black technology" from a more diverse perspective, instead of only fast internet speed. From the 5G live broadcast in the last year to this year's 5G + Hologram remote same-screen interviews, as 5G technology matures and large-scale commercial use, the black technology reporting the CIIE is also upgrading. Through the "warm-up" of the CIIE, 5G will be widely used in the economy and society.

As the latest generation of mobile communication technology, in recent years, 5G has been standing in the spotlight from technological innovation, standard construction, license issuance, and commercialization. Its characteristics, such as large bandwidth, high reliability, low latency, and massive connections, are gradually being recognized by the public.

It is understood that the 5G Hologram display system of the CIIE uses 5G +4K video terminals and Hologram film display terminals at the terminal level to achieve the effect of ultra-high-definition recording and high-fidelity Hologram display. Due to the high requirements for real-time reproduction and experience, there are many bottlenecks in the popularization and use of Hologram technology. In particular, the long-distance Hologram audio and video reproduction have higher requirements for the bandwidth, delay, and stability of network transmission. At the dawn of the 5G era, the gigabit ultra-high bandwidth and millisecond low latency of the 5G network make remote Hologram projections "lifelike", making remote Hologram interaction from science fiction into reality.

With the development of technology and the vigorous deployment of 5G, the Hologram communications industry is about to explode, and "AR+AI" Hologram has become a breakthrough point in Hologram technology. Hologram video calls that appeared in sci-fi movies in the past may be fully implemented in the 5G era. Hologram image communication relies on the high-speed characteristics of the 5G network to transmit 3D video signals with a large amount of data, which can show users a more real world, a qualitative leap in interactivity, and will become a disruptive technology for Internet social networking. At present, technology giants such as Samsung and Facebook have joined the field for technology research and development, showing that the technology application prospects are broad. Besides, the number of companies engaged in the Hologram projection field has also increased significantly.

China's leading Hologram AR application platform, WIMI Hologram Cloud, has been listed on the US IPO. According to statistics, there are more than a thousand Hologram projection companies in China, and the market capacity has risen to the tens of billions level. WIMI plans to use Hologram AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face replacement technology as its core technologies, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support Hologram cloud platform services and 5G communication Hologram applications.

By constructing a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, WIMI Hologram Cloud conducts a full-dimensional image scanning of the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Meanwhile, it has a six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of the holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources.

After the launch of 5G, the first scene application will accelerate the development of VR/AR, and the growth rate of the Chinese market will be higher than that of the global market. Therefore, with the blessing of 5G, the communication transmission shortcomings of immersive game scenarios such as VR/AR will be compensated, and it is expected that the commercial use of VR/AR of immersive games will accelerate. According to research conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the scale of the global virtual reality industry is close to 100 billion yuan, and the compound annual growth rate in 2017-2022 is expected to exceed 70%.

About Tailor Insight

Tailor Insight provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights. For more information, please visit http://www.TailorInsight.com