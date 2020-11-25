Delvify releases ‘The SMART guide to Visual AI’ to inspire next generation online shopping experiences

New report to encourage eCommerce businesses to adopt AI powered Visual technology to help customers discover and shop what they see

Our vision is to create motivational online shopping experiences that inspire customers - think “point, shoot and shop!” — Charles Allard Jr.

HONG KONG, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delvify has released a new report “Visual AI – the SMART Approach” to encourage eCommerce businesses to adopt new Visual AI technologies and help customers ‘discover and shop what they see’ with Visual Search and Personalised Recommendations. This definitive report, the first of its kind, aims to demystify Visual AI tech and help eCommerce businesses delve into how they can transform their customer experiences and revenues in the same way that Big Tech companies like Taobao, Amazon and Pinterest have.

With a rapid rise in demand for Visual Search amongst Millennials and Generation Z, early adopter brands that support Visual Search can expect a 30% increase in digital sales. Whilst COVID-19 has helped boost eCommerce sales in the short-term, providing an inspiring customer experience is now the primary differentiator, no longer product, price or brand. With 86% of customers willing to pay more for a better customer experience, there’s never been a better time to embrace Visual AI as a means to drive user engagement by helping customers discover products 5X faster and increase conversion rates by creating a seamless customer journey.

Delvify’s report provides a simple, all-you-need-to-know guide to how Visual AI works, how it can help transform your eCommerce business, the barriers to adoption you’ll need to overcome, the various Visual AI solutions out there, the results and outcomes you can expect and what to do next.

Charles Allard Jr - entrepreneur, investor and the driving force behind Delvify - commented “our vision is to create motivational online shopping experiences that inspire customers - think “point, shoot and shop!” Allard goes on to say that “it’s imperative that eCommerce brands embrace next-generation AI powered Visual Technology today for product recognition, discovery and personalized recommendations, so that they can differentiate themselves with customer experiences that actually inspire customers.”

To download a copy of the report visit: https://tinyurl.com/yxwc8b5k

For further information and to discuss interview opportunities please contact:

Jasmine Chu - Growth Manager t. +852 2870 0989 e. jasmine@delvify.ai

www.delvify.ai

ABOUT DELVIFY

Delvify are a pioneer in natively built AI tools. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a research and development hub in Singapore.

Delvify have over 30 years of management experience with state-of-the-art computer vision, natural language processing, audio speech recognition, eCommerce and digital advertising.

The winner of several global competitions from their R&D hub in Singapore, Delvify are run on the Asian values of hard work, delivering best in-class service with leading edge technology, and good food!