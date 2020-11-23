Global Electric Bike Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

“Electric Bike - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

Global Electric Bikes Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2023

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Bikes estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2023. Pedelecs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle on Demand segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 3-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Electric Bikes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2023 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2023. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2023 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

Scooter & Motorcycle Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR

In the global Scooter & Motorcycle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2023, while Latin America will expand at a 1.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Electric Bike in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electric Bike market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AIMA

Yadea

Sunra

Incalcu

Lima

BYVIN

Lvyuan

TAILG

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Bodo

Lvjia

Slane

OPAI

Gamma

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lead-acid Battery Electric Bike

Lithium Ion Battery Electric Bike

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electric Bike for each application, including

Distribution

Direct-sale

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Electric Bike market in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global Electric Bike market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Electric Bike market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Electric Bike market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Electric Bike market space?

What are the Electric Bike market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Bike market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Electric Bike market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Electric Bike market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Electric Bike market?

