Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

“Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $39.9 Billion by 2025

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.9 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020-2025. C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.5% CAGR and reach US$29.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 20% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2025 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

Other Technologies Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR

In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$836.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2025, while Latin America will expand at a 16.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The major players in global market include

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

9 Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

ISSOL

SolarWorld AG

Jinko Solar

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

EU

CIS

China

India

Japan

SEA

South America

Middle East

Oceania

Row

On the basis of product, the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is primarily split into

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Residential

Commercial

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Introduction, product types, technology, industrial chain, market risk, industry policy;

Chapter 2, to analyze of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) industry raw material and manufacturing cost;

Chapter 3, to analyze the major manufacturers of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), with capacity, production, revenue, and price of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with capacity, production, revenue and market share of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, to show the global market by regions, with sales, import, export and market share of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 6 and 7, to analyze the market by countries, by type and by application with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8, to analyze the major manufacturers of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), with basic information, and data of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 9 and 10, to describe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) sales channel, distributors and competitive products

Chapter 11, to analyze new project investment feasibility

Chapter 12, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with production, sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025;

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market space?

What are the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Overview

2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Raw Material and Manufacturing Cost Analysis

3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Share by Manufacturers

6 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types

12 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Continued………