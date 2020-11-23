CGG: Sercel Announces Global Launch of S-lynks Structural Health Monitoring System

/EIN News/ -- Sercel Announces Global Launch of S-lynks Structural Health Monitoring System

Paris, November 23, 2020

CGG has announced the launch by Sercel of S-lynks, a new solution for real-time monitoring of the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure around the world.

With its embedded ultra-sensitive QuietSeis® sensor, S-lynks can measure a structure’s ambient noise without the requirement to restrict access. This fully connected, wireless system is self-sustaining and can be deployed on all types of structures. The recorded data is then streamed to the cloud for processing and is immediately accessible for remote analysis.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our S-lynks solution. With the aging of infrastructure caused by natural and human phenomena, the operators of these buildings and structures need to be able to monitor their integrity in real time. As the leading specialist in high-accuracy seismic sensors, Sercel is uniquely qualified to deliver solutions that overcome the challenges of predictive structural maintenance.”

