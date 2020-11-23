Hone your Creative Writing Skills with the Talentnook Writing Contest for Middle Schoolers
The Talentnook Writing Academy gives middle schoolers the chance to unleash their inner fantasy fiction writer and stand a chance to win exciting cash prizesDUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentnook, a California-based ed-tech start-up, is hosting a creative writing contest for students of grades 6-8. If you are a budding fiction writer or share a passion for designing comic books, submit your story to the Talentnook Superhero Story Contest and stand a chance to win exciting cash prizes.
The contest is open to students in grades 6 to 8 (including homeschoolers) in the U.S. Submissions can be in the form of a narrative story or graphic story (comic book style). Visit the Talentnook Writing Contest page to learn more about the contest.
The pandemic has brought in unprecedented changes to the school system in 2020. As a result, students are facing setbacks in their learning process and experiencing loss this year. One of the severely hit areas of learning is writing skill development, as it is difficult for teachers to review writing assignments and follow up with regular feedback.
This is even more critical for middle schoolers as middle school is the first step towards independence and the consequent years of study are critical for a strong foundation in high school and college. Less motivation with lack of writing practice often lead to students struggling in the later years of learning.
The Talentnook Writing contest is aimed at filling this learning gap in the current education system as well as motivating middle schoolers and giving them a fun and exciting forum to showcase their creative genius. Writing contests encourage students to ask their brains questions to pull out information, outline their thoughts so that there is a flow and an organization to their ideas, add style to their writing, using strong vocabulary and a variety of sentence openers.
The contest theme is “Bringing your Superhero story to life”. With 2020 being a tumultuous year for the world, the contest nudges participants to unleash their creative brains and design a modern-day superhero to come to humanity’s rescue.
Entries will be judged on the merits of composition (grammar, organization, and language skills); content (how well the theme has been developed); voice, and illustrations (in case of comic style entries).
“We believe that writing contests can be a wonderful way to motivate budding writers to bring out their best work on a bigger platform. Contests can also provide much-deserved recognition for a young writer's hard work. ”, said Sumit Kumar, co-founder of Talentnook
This contest is organized by the Talentnook Writing Academy which brings you the best in class and proven courses in English Writing, Reading Comprehension, Grammar, and Literature Analysis for kids of Grades 2 to 9. The program is the brainchild of Eileen Mammen, a published children’s book author, educator, and creator of the Talentnook Writing Academy with more than 15 years of experience mentoring students in the English Language Arts.
Its specialized English programs help students get proficient in vocabulary building, grammar training, writing structure, differentiating fact, fiction & opinion, emotions in writing, types of writing, critical thinking and building confidence, literature analysis, forming of an opinion, and speak English confidently in front of peers.
Eileen Mammen quotes, "This writing contest sparks creative writing in our students which is not part of the school curriculum. Let's spark creativity in our middle school students by having them address the social concerns of our times through writing and graphics by having fun with English and the ability to express themselves."
About Talentnook:
Talentnook is an online live interactive learning community for students in K-12. It was founded in 2017 to usher in a transformative afterschool learning experience by providing affordable, convenient, and, high-quality personalized neighborhood and online tutoring to learners.
Talentnook introduces families to tutors, instructors, and mentors to share their knowledge and help educate children across a wide range of subjects and skills. The full range of Talentnook tutors includes high school and college students, working professionals, homemakers, teachers, retired professionals, and more. All tutors are fully vetted and share a passion for mentoring young learners.
