Calimex USA Develops 7-Day Platelet, BacT Alert & Notification Application for South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calimex USA successfully developed a new middleware called “BacT Alert & Notification Application” for South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC). The new BacT Alert & Notification Application connects bioMerieux’s new device, Virtuo and 3D via bioMerieux’s MYLA® data manager to STBTC’s Blood Enterprise Computer System (BECS) called ElDorado Donor®. STBTC will go live next month with our new BacT Alert & Notification Application that conforms to FDA MDDS requirements and is compliant to FDA Guidelines issued Sept. 2019.

We thank and appreciate BioBridge Global and STBTC for this opportunity.

Background

Calimex USA was awarded two projects by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center for the organization’s move from the current 5-day platelet process to the new 7-day process compliant to FDA Guidance for Industry, issued Sept. 2019.

1. Phase I Requirement Gathering – awarded in March 2020

2. Phase II Software Application Development and Interface Implementation – awarded in Aug. 2020

Phase I - Requirement Gathering

This involved a detailed business analysis of the current 5-day platelet process and interviewing all the stakeholders to arrive at an effective and efficient future state compliant to the new FDA Guidance for Industry, issued Sept. 2019. STBTC and BioBridge Global formed a strong project team to support Calimex. STBTC and BioBridge Global leadership was excellent in facilitating, collaborating, and working jointly with Calimex, resulting in a final Business Requirement Document (BRD). Sixty-two requirements were identified and documented in the BRD. The final BRD was reviewed and approved by BioBridge Global and STBTC management.

Phase II - BacT Alert & Notification Application Development -

Calimex developed a new BacT Alert & Notification Application conforming to FDA MDDS requirements and to all 62-and-more user requirements listed in the Business Requirement Document. Calimex BacT Alert & Notification Application includes BacT Testing Requisition Automation with an electronic manifest to take advantage of the new bioMerieux Device for increased efficiency. It takes advantage of bioMerieux’s MYLA® for an automated paperless process with alerts that includes Emails, Phone, SMS, Fax and built-in escalation processes. Detailed end-to-end (E2E) Testing is currently being performed.

** Note **

The BacT Alert & Notification Application is now available for other blood centers, plasma centers, labs and hospitals. Please email us - sam@calimex.net.

Process Architecture - See Image included:



