Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,728 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B404571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Bryan Mazzola                           

STATION: Rutland Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2020 at 1401 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED: Olivia White                                                

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and hit a yield sign on Route 7 South in Pittsford, Vermont. Troopers located the vehicle matching the description traveling south on Route 7 in Rutland City, Vermont. White showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. White was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. White was issued a citation for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division at 01/11/2021 at 1000. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.