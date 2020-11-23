Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2020 at 1401 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Olivia White

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and hit a yield sign on Route 7 South in Pittsford, Vermont. Troopers located the vehicle matching the description traveling south on Route 7 in Rutland City, Vermont. White showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. White was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. White was issued a citation for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division at 01/11/2021 at 1000.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.