Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2020 at 1401 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Olivia White
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and hit a yield sign on Route 7 South in Pittsford, Vermont. Troopers located the vehicle matching the description traveling south on Route 7 in Rutland City, Vermont. White showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. White was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. White was issued a citation for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division at 01/11/2021 at 1000.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701