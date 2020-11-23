NEW FUND FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH SURVEYS FAMILY HEALTH EQUITY
More than 50% of Los Angeles Parents Who Need Childcare Don’t Have Access; 26% Lack Reliable Digital Devices For ChildrenLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Media Contact: Anika Jackson anika@wrightonecomm.com
NEW FUND FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH SURVEYS FAMILY HEALTH EQUITY
More than 50% of Los Angeles Parents Who Need Childcare Don’t Have Access;
26% Lack Reliable Digital Devices For Children
According to the “COVID-19 Family and Children Survey” launched in July 2020 by New Fund for Children and Youth, a coalition led by Community Health Councils, parents in Los Angeles are struggling to not only keep their children healthy during a pandemic; but to keep them learning as well. With COVID-19’s increasing numbers as the weather cools and COVID-19 fatigue sets in, the number of families affected will only continue to rise.
26% of parents who took the survey reported that they don’t have access to a reliable digital device or computer, nor access to a reliable internet connection.
Almost half of the parents surveyed report their family does not have access to needed mental health care
23% of respondents don’t have access to healthy food.
An alarming 55% of surveyed parents report not having access to childcare.
Margaret Brodkin, Founder and Director of Funding the Next Generation, explains, “Anytime you have a quarter or a third saying never, rarely, or only sometimes... which is what you have in many or most of these [questions] it is a very serious problem and reflects the unmet needs of hundreds of thousands of children in LA County.”
In addition to the statistics above, only 20% of parents reported currently working full-time (more than 35 hours per week) and another 8% report having been laid off or furloughed. Further, almost half of respondents reported that their family is currently worse off financially than they were this time last year.
“Results from the Family and Children survey illustrate the ways in which families and youth in Los Angeles need to be supported in the effort to achieve equity. Investing into youth and families secures LA’s position on the frontlines as a model for a prosperous future for all,” states Julio Marcial, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Liberty Hill Foundation.
To learn more about survey results and the work of New Fund for Children and Youth, visit the Dashboard at www.newfundla.org. Sign up for an informational discussion about how Measure J will affect families here.
Anika Jackson
Wright One Comm
+1 3105670038
email us here