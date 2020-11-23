1st Sphere Announces: “The Feel Good” Online Workshop Series, Presented By Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy
In The Midst Of A Global Pandemic, Self-Care And Mental Health Have Never Been More Crucial, 1st Sphere Hopes To Bring Hope And Joy To All In Trying TimesCHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 has presented the world with a unique challenge: to re-write the way we approach everyday life. Social distancing, masks, lockdowns, and isolation were unfamiliar to society a year ago, but are now a new normal. This new way of life has come at a cost; not only the lives lost to a horrible pandemic, but the mental and financial health of communities across the world have suffered immensely. 1st Sphere Community & Economic Development Corporation has made it its mission to serve its community for over two decades. When the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic began to take its toll on the Philadelphia community, 1st Sphere sought to devise a plan to spread hope, joy, and help citizens in all communities feel good in trying times.
1st Sphere Community & Economic Development Corporation is proud to announce “The Feel Good” Online Workshop Series, presented by Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy, founder of the Motivation Institute of Philadelphia. The affair will be held virtually on zoom and kick off Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Continuing the following two Thursdays, December 10th and 17th, each workshop will be one hour long from 10 am-11 am EST.
The Feel Good Online Workshop Series is designed to help individuals unwind, promote a healthy living mindset, and teach participants how to feel better when circumstances are challenging. 1st Sphere is honored to have the esteemed Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy, Educator and Certified Therapist speak at the engagement.
Following the theme of, “10,000 or more surprising ways to be who you are”, Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy will guide attendees through each workshop and equip them with the tools to live a healthy joy-filled life and live out who they are to the fullest.
"Do you ever feel really bright and energized and ready to realize your deepest desires, and you feel vibrant and hopeful? You are on your way!", says Dr. Ijoy.
Prizes will be awarded to the attendees who first arrive at each session and the attendee who invites the most guests to attend.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the community, and unwavering commitment to living life to the fullest, 1st Sphere’s purpose-driven vision comes to fruition with The Feel Good Online Workshop Series with Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy.
To learn more or register for The Feel Good Online Workshop Series, please visit the 1stSphere.org “Events We Support” page: https://rb.gy/x6zixw
##
About 1st Sphere Community & Economic Development
1st Sphere Community & Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit agency dedicated to offering a lifeline for those afflicted by domestic violence and abuse through providing both an escape and opportunities for a fresh start. Based in Philadelphia and founded in 2014, 1st Sphere’s mission is simple: to help the people in their community improve their quality of life. For over two decades, 1st Sphere’s volunteers have made a massive impact on their community by delivering affordable and equitable technology, health, finance, and housing opportunities to those who cannot afford these necessities on their own merits. The body is only as good as the sum of its parts and 1st Sphere takes joy in helping their community body thrive, regardless of circumstance.
About Dr Lucille W. Iljoy
Dr. Lucille W. Ijoy is a native Philadelphian who has been an instructor and consultant on all educational levels. Holding three degrees in education; a B.S. from St. Joseph's University, an M.Ed, and Ed.D. from Temple University, she is proudly the first African American valedictorian of St. Joseph's University. Dr. Lucille is also a Certified Family and Marriage Therapist, a Certified Mediator, and a radio personality associate on WURD Radio in Philadelphia. A published author of many books, she is also the Founder of the Motivation Institute of Philadelphia, (MIOP), and hopes to bring clarity and joy to the attendees of “The Feel Good” Online Workshop hosted by 1st Sphere Community & Economic Development Corporation.
##
