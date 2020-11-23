Bacco Farms, other cannabis businesses support Flint's needy with huge turkey donation
100 turkeys donated by Bacco Farms, Six Labs and T Rex Cultivation go to Greater Holy Temple Church for distribution to Flint area needy families
I would like to have our community know that the cannabis industry is also made of people who care about their fellow man, just like any other business people.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One hundred families will have a happier Thanksgiving this year due to a donation of cooking turkeys from cannabis industry companies in the Flint area.
The donation was spearheaded by Bacco Farms, a provisioning center and licensed cannabis retailer on Dort Highway in Flint. Owner Regina Momgaudas said, "I would like to have our community know that the cannabis industry is also made of people who care about their fellow man, just like any other business people. With the current epidemic, which has caused so many people to lose their jobs, I decided to help at least a 100 people by donating 100 turkeys to my community of Flint."
Two of Bacco Farms' suppliers donated toward the food gift for the needy: T Rex Cultivation and Six Labs. The turkeys were donated to the Food Bank via Greater Holy Temple Church and will be distributed to those on their food bank list.
Bacco Farms recently announced the medical marijuana provisioning center has opened for adult use cannabis sales as a licensed cannabis retailer. The mother-daughter owned business was founded in the beginning of July in 2019 by women who know and understand the power of cannabis. Regina and daughter Phoebe are dedicated to eliminating the negative stigma surrounding cannabis users, cannabis businesses and the plant's medicinal properties.
Special thanks goes out to Mr. Carter from the Kroger on Richfield Road, who helped get the 10- to 14-lb Butterball turkeys ordered in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. "Thank god Mr. Carter believed in my cause," said Momgaudas. "He did not care that it was the cannabis industry, he only cared that we had a good cause."
Bacco Farms is located at 6200 North Dort Highway in Flint near Pierson Road.
T Rex Cultivations can be reached through Brent Cook at cookbrent9@gmail.com or 616-307-7467
Six Labs can be reached through John Taylor at John@six-labs.com or 630-669-5010.
