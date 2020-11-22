Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G is seeking information related to the shooting of a cow elk in Clark County

Sometime between Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 a cow elk was shot and killed in the Meadow Creek area near the town of Spencer in Clark County. The individuals involved in the incident used a blue four-wheeler to trespass across private property and then traveled cross-country onto public land to chase elk, causing considerable resource and property destruction along the way.

Conservation Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who has information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers wishing to report wildlife crimes can remain anonymous if they choose.

