STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (Nov. 22, 2020) — The Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police Department are jointly investigating a suspicious death reported early Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Quality Inn in Rutland.

Police were called at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a room in the hotel, located at 253 South Main Street. Responding officers located a deceased adult man in the hotel room. Preliminary investigation indicates the death is suspicious.

The death investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Rutland City Police Department. No one is currently in custody in connection with this case.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

