WSI Learning & Treatment Center Focuses on Empowerment and Positivity to Provide Autism Treatment
The company is led by renowned PhD Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, Dr. Barbara Ellis-Woroch.HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI Learning & Treatment Center is pleased to announce it is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after Autism Treatment facilities throughout Alabama.
Founded by Dr. Barbara Ellis-Woroch, a well-respected PhD Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, WSI Learning & Treatment Center is a diagnostic and treatment center that provides help for individuals and families with Autism and Learning Difficulties. The company supports a wide range of behavioral issues and services that span from Autism therapy, to parenting support, and beyond.
Though the company supports treatment for a variety of different diagnoses, WSI Learning & Treatment Center is specifically known for specializing in the assessment and treatment of Autism – a developmental disability that impacts one’s ability to communicate and engage in social interaction. Dr. Ellis-Woroch utilizes a unique and personalized treatment approach, focusing on empowering clients to live a positive path to growth and well-being.
“As a solution-focused behavioral therapist, my goal is to help clients with Autism to uncover their true potential,” says Dr. Ellis-Woroch. “By applying behavioral patterns that may be holding you and your family back, you can experience a more fulfilling and socially significant life. I work with children and adults of all ages, and support clients from pre-diagnoses to post-diagnoses and everything in between.”
To provide as much support to individuals and families as possible, WSI Learning & Treatment Center has two easily accessible office locations in the Huntsville, AL area. The company also operates additional convenient locations throughout the southeast.
For more information about WSI Learning & Treatment Center, or to speak to Dr. Ellis-Woroch, please visit www.autismwsi.com.
About the Company
Operated by Dr. Barbara Ellis-Woroch, a PhD holder in Psychology and Board Certified Behavior Analyst for Autism and Learning Development, the WSI Learning & Treatment Center offers the following services: Autism diagnosis and treatment, work and career issues, performance enhancement, Learning Disabilities and related problems, conflict resolution and mediation, BCBA/RBT supervision, and more.
Dr. Barbara Ellis-Woroch
WSI Learning & Treatment Center
+1 256-692-9262
info@autismwsi.com