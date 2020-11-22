Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,057,001) deaths (49,412), and recoveries (1,737,277) by region:
Central (63,780 cases; 1,180 deaths; 60,074 recoveries): Burundi (656; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,633; 101; 1,469), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,180; 327; 11,300), Equatorial Guinea (5,130; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,131; 59; 8,976), Sao Tome & Principe (979; 17; 920)
Eastern (253,595; 4,926; 170,609): Comoros (596; 7; 572), Djibouti (5,661; 61; 5,552), Eritrea (551; 0; 473), Ethiopia (105,352; 1,636; 65,534), Kenya (76,404; 1,366; 51,352), Madagascar (17,310; 250; 16,592), Mauritius (494; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,620; 46; 5,163), Seychelles (163; 0; 159), Somalia (4,382; 108; 3,384), South Sudan (3,047; 60; 2,879), Sudan (15,839; 1,193; 9,727), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (17,667; 168; 8,611)
Northern (679,817; 18,022; 532,707): Algeria (73,774; 2,240; 47,632), Egypt (112,676; 6,535; 101,783), Libya (76,808; 1,068; 47,587), Mauritania (8,098; 169; 7,566), Morocco (320,962; 5,256; 266,711), Tunisia (87,471; 2,752; 61,402), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (858,576; 22,447, 784,412): Angola (14,413; 336; 7,273), Botswana (9,103; 29; 5,534), Eswatini (6,205; 119; 5,850), Lesotho (2,085; 44; 1,276), Malawi (6,003; 185; 5,441), Mozambique (14,981; 123; 13,151), Namibia (13,811; 145; 13,209), South Africa (765,409; 20,845; 707,784), Zambia (17,394; 356; 16,659), Zimbabwe (9,172; 265; 8,235)
Western (201,233, 2,837; 189,475): Benin (2,916, 43; 2,579), Burkina Faso (2,703; 68; 2,521), Cape Verde (10,234; 104; 9,649), Côte d'Ivoire (21,126; 129; 20,777), Gambia (3,726; 123; 3,582), Ghana (50,874; 323; 49,405), Guinea (12,798; 75; 11,821), Guinea-Bissau (2,421; 43; 2,255), Liberia (1,551; 82; 1,331), Mali (4,206; 143; 3,012), Niger (1,351; 70; 1,158), Nigeria (66,228; 1,166; 61,884), Senegal (15,865; 330; 15,465), Sierra Leone (2,405; 74; 1,827), Togo (2,829; 64; 2,209)