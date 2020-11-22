Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Burglary, Impeding an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, DUI#3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ approximately 20:08 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dubray Rd, Cabot VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Burglary, Impeding an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, DUI#3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Shane Tetreault

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash on Dubray Rd in the town of Cabot. Upon arrival, Troopers found one male who appeared to be heavily intoxicated laying in the grass off to the side of the road. A single vehicle was located on scene crashed off to the left side of the road. Tetreault became very agitated and aggressive with Troopers and refused to cooperate. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Shane Tetreault on numerous charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: Monday November 23, 2020 @ 12:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

