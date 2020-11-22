Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Burglary, Impeding an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, DUI#3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ approximately 20:08 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dubray Rd, Cabot VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Burglary, Impeding an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, DUI#3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Shane Tetreault
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash on Dubray Rd in the town of Cabot. Upon arrival, Troopers found one male who appeared to be heavily intoxicated laying in the grass off to the side of the road. A single vehicle was located on scene crashed off to the left side of the road. Tetreault became very agitated and aggressive with Troopers and refused to cooperate. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Shane Tetreault on numerous charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: Monday November 23, 2020 @ 12:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.