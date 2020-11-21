Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Health urges people to limit Thanksgiving gatherings, not seek screening tests

For immediate release: November 20, 2020  (20-224)

Contact: Frank Ameduri, Communications, 360-522-3750

The Department of Health (DOH) strongly urges everyone to limit their holiday celebrations to only members of their immediate households. We also encourage anyone with symptoms or close contact with someone who is infected (or suspected to be infected) with COVID-19 to get tested now. And for now, we discourage others without symptoms from seeking tests.

Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased across the state of Washington as disease transmission continues to rise. To ensure testing access for Washingtonians with COVID-like symptoms or those who have had close contacts, we are asking the general public to not seek screening tests to attend Thanksgiving celebrations.

