Dallas, Texas, United States, 11/21/2020 / Qamar Zaman /

SEO and Website design expert Qamar Zaman offers 5 tips to make the website convert better.

1. A Responsive Framework is Paramount

Mobile HTML frameworks have made it much easier to design responsive websites. These frameworks include Bootstrap and Foundation, which can be used to design front-end and back-end UIs that can optimize mobile screen-friendly websites.

2. UX Should be a Priority[1]

Remember that the user experience is just as important for your website as keywords when it comes to search engine optimization. Your website text and images should be optimized for viewing on all screen sizes. Stick to points instead of pixels for font sizes in CSS queries to optimize images for mobile devices. Use smaller images that can load easily on limited data plans.

3. Make Navigation Simple

Well-designed websites make navigation to all areas faster and simpler. Ideally, there should be one navigation menu through which you can access most of the website. Furthermore, contact details, about pages, services, products, and promotions should be present there. These should all be hidden behind the hamburger menu button to conserve space on each page.

Also, make sure that the elements present on any page are optimized for mobile[2] screens from gesture-based controls to image sizes.

4. Make It Snappy

Whether your web pages are colorful, monochromatic or exciting, there’s one thing it shouldn’t be; slow. A few ways to make your website snappy include:

Using a Content Delivery Network to shorten loading times

Use smaller images to make the website lighter

Installing a caching plug-in

Use the HTTPS protocol to secure your website These steps will make it easier to improve your website for mobile devices. Read Qamar Zaman PR on AMP Pages

5. Continue to Test and Improve

Testing and improvements to your website will continue throughout its lifetime. Make sure to slowly improve its features so that it can work smoothly on most web browsers, mobile devices, and operating systems. This will not only make your website more accessible, but also drive more conversions. Therefore, factors like A/B testing, adding more functionality and optimizing a website for speed are all continuous processes.

