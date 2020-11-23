Former Chicago Alderman Jesse Evans dies at the age of 83. In 2008, he suffered a stroke which led to additional health challenges he never fully overcame.

Jesse Evans, former Chicago 21st Ward Alderman dead at the age of 83

CHICAGO—Former 21st Ward Alderman Jesse J. Evans has passed away at the age of 83, according to his son, and family spokesman Karriem Muhammad.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce his death,” said Mr. Muhammad.

Evans died November 17th at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Illinois. In 2008, Evans suffered a stroke which led to additional health challenges he never fully overcame.

His career in politics began when he took on the role of block club president and shortly thereafter, successfully managed two precincts within the 21st Ward.

Evans’ leadership skills interlaced with care and compassion, along with encouragement from members of the community, prompted him to run for 21st Alderman alderman in the mid-eighties, and on his first attempt to win a political office, he came in third.

On his second attempt at political office, he won by the slim margin of fourteen votes.

Following his victory news reports read: “Postal clerk beats the Democratic machine.”

Evans served the 21st Ward from 1987 to 1997. Prior to his aldermanic role, he worked at the United States Postal Service for several years. He also served as an auditor for the State of Illinois.

In 1997, Evans and a group of African-American aldermen in Chicago became targets and victims of the infamous "Operation Silver Shovel" political probe which not only ended his political career, but also led to the downfall of several of his colleagues.

He will be remembered for his dedication, benevolence, and compassion for his family and the residents of the 21st Ward.

Born May 27, 1937 in Helena, Arkansas, Evans was a devoted father, husband, and community activist. His family moved to Chicago at an early age and in 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Betty J. Cobbs. The couple was married for 61 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty J. Evans, two sons, Minister Karriem Muhammad and Ronnie J. Walker, a granddaughter, A'nesha Shaheed, and a host of great-grandchildren. Alderman Evans was a lifelong Christian and lifetime member of Third Baptist Church on 95th Street and Ashland.

There will be a public viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th. There will be a wake on Friday, November 27th at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service for Evans will be at 2:00 p.m., all taking place at Leak and Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60619.

A GoFundMe page has been established by the family of Alderman Evans to help defray funeral expenses.

To donate go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-alderman-jesse-evans?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&rcid=43be6a47c8294593abc4cfaaf0f43b02