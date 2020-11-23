Regen Suppliers Now Offering ReBellaXO Mesenchymal Stem Cell Exosomes 2 for 1

(888) 568-6909 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Exosomes

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers is now offering its first rate mesenchymal stem cell exosome product, ReBellaXO, in a 2 for 1 special. The special applies to both the 1cc and 2cc sizes of the exosome product, with no limit on the amount ordered.

Exosome products have become very popular over the past few years. They are byproducts of mesenchymal stem cells called extracellular vesicles, which contain RNA, cytokines, growth factors, interleukins and more. These exosome elements participate in cell to cell communication, which is critical in the cellular repair and regeneration response.

ReBellaXO is derived from Wharton's Jelly stem cells, which are obtained from the umbilical cords of consenting donors after a scheduled c-section. The process is FDA Regulated, with the lab also being compliant with cGMP standards. Because of the combination of such a quality exosome product at a competitive pricing, Regen Suppliers is now one of the top exosome companies.

According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Since its release, ReBellaXO has become the most cost effective cryopreserved exosome product on the market. Combined with the stringent quality assurance used in the processing, you will not find a more quality product at such a competitive price point. And at 2 for 1, our reorder rate is over 80%!"

Because exosomes are so tiny and are cell free, they do not experience any damage when small needle sizes are used. This can be a problem with cellular products. This has increased the popularity of exosome products for aesthetics tremendously.

During the economic downturn due to Covid, Regen Suppliers is committed to offering quality, cost effective products that help fit into a practice's necessary pricing model. The special will remain valid into 2021, at which point Regen Suppliers may discontinue the 2 for 1 special at any time.

Dr. Greene added, "We have about 5 specials running at any point in time. Regen suppliers is now a top exosome supplier in the United States due to our commitment to safety, exosome counts and pricing!"

