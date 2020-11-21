UPDATE: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

One southbound lane of traffic has re-opened to traffic. Motorist should continue to expect delays as backed-up traffic will take time to clear. Please drive carefully as responders are still on scene continuing the investigation into the crash.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 21, 2020 11:14 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.