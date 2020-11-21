UPDATE: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington
One southbound lane of traffic has re-opened to traffic. Motorist should continue to expect delays as backed-up traffic will take time to clear. Please drive carefully as responders are still on scene continuing the investigation into the crash.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 21, 2020 11:14 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 south, between Winooski and South Burlington (Exits 15 & 14) is blocked and impassable due to a multicar crash. Winooski and Colchester Police are assisting in preventing south bound traffic from getting onto the interstates at exits 15 and 16 respectively.
There is no estimated duration for this closure yet. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.