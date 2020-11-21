Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

Both lanes of Interstate 89 have re-opened.  Details on the crash will be provided when available.

 

Thank you for your patience, please drive safely.

 

From: Kelley, Rich <Rich.Kelley@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 21, 2020 11:51 AM To: Kelley, Rich <Rich.Kelley@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: UPDATE: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

 

One southbound lane of traffic has re-opened to traffic.  Motorist should continue to expect delays as backed-up traffic will take time to clear.  Please drive carefully as responders are still on scene continuing the investigation into the crash. 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 south, between Winooski and South Burlington (Exits 15 & 14) is blocked and impassable due to a multicar crash.  Winooski and Colchester Police are assisting in preventing south bound traffic from getting onto the interstates at exits 15 and 16 respectively.

 

There is no estimated duration for this closure yet.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

