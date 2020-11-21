UPDATE: I-89 south closed between Winooski and South Burlington

Both lanes of Interstate 89 have re-opened. Details on the crash will be provided when available.

Thank you for your patience, please drive safely.

One southbound lane of traffic has re-opened to traffic. Motorist should continue to expect delays as backed-up traffic will take time to clear. Please drive carefully as responders are still on scene continuing the investigation into the crash.

