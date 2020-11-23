Controversial Companies

The list of Top 100 Most Controversial Companies from Xklude.com is essential knowlege for ESG mangers and responsible investors.” — Joachim Kattrup

CHARLOTTENLUND, DENMARK, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on in-depth research and insight Xklude.com distribute it´s list of Top 100 Most Controversial Companies. Among the most controversial companies in the world we find BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, CONOCOPHILLIPS, LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. and NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP, according to Xklude.com.

The list of most controversial companies is built from a number of international sources, organizations and institutions that have been found credible and relevant in relation to an ethical investment perceptive. A listed company can therefore be connected to several controversial issues.

For example is BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION connected to a range of unethical issues like "financing fossil fuel life cycle", "money laundering", "Use of Offshore Tax Haven" and are one of the most penalized Companies in the world.

Another company on the list of Top Most Controversial Companies in the World is NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP which also is connected to a number of controversial issues: Among others, the company is a "supplier to the unconventional weapon industry" and are involved in "funding systemic racism." Besides that NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP is similar to BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION one of the companies in the world that to a large extend use "Offshore Tax Haven."

Controversial issues cover a wide range of themes that can be defined as controversial for various reasons. There is no standard definition of a controversial issue or a controversial business. All issues are therefore not necessarily expressions of specific legal violations but have more character of an ethical dimension to be discussed, where it´s ultimately up to individuals or investor management to decide whether the issue is in line with own values or norms.

Xklude.com, a database of controversial investments, offers investors "Stakeholder Alerts". Each week, registered users will receive “Stakeholder Alerts”, which is a reports on controversial topics linked to listed global companies.

The weekly "Stakeholder Alert" contains information about global companies involved in issues like lawsuits, human rights violations, climate issues, violations of data protection rules, involvement in systemic racism, financing of the coal industry and a varity of other controversial topics

In total, Xklude.com has identified 30 controversial issues connected to over 2,100 listed companies. The relationships have been screened against the share lists of more than 40 institutional investors. Users of the database can thus examine which investors are exposed to the current risk that a controversial case represents.

Registered investors in the database represent more than 3000 billion euros in asset under management (AuM) and the database is being expanded on an ongoing basis. Xklude also offers a controversial rating score of both companies and investors. In addition, "ESG media coverage", which shows which global media stories influence the individual company in either a positive or negative direction.

Thus, Xklude is relevant and useful for investors, business leaders, journalists, researchers and others with interest and sustainability and responsible investments.

