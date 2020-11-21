Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 November 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,028,881) death (48,708), and recoveries (1,715,673) by region:
Central (63,669 cases; 1,176 deaths; 59,999 recoveries): Burundi (642; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,907; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,620; 101; 1,463), congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,129; 324; 11,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,121; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,116; 59; 8,965), Sao Tome & Principe (974; 16; 920)
Eastern (250,273; 4,855; 169,306): Comoros (592; 7; 563), Djibouti (5,660; 61; 5,551), Eritrea (527; 0; 456), Ethiopia (104,427; 1,607; 64,983), Kenya (75,193; 1,349; 50,984), Madagascar (17,310; 250; 16,592), Mauritius (494; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,543; 46; 5,137), Seychelles (163; 0; 159), Somalia (4,382; 108; 3,384), South Sudan (3,026; 59; 2,790), Sudan (15,299; 1,179; 9,670), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (17,148; 158; 8,426)
Northern (663,805; 17,583; 519,356): Algeria (71,652; 2,206; 46,411), Egypt (111,955; 6,508; 101,564), Libya (76,808; 1,068; 47,587), Mauritania (8,036; 168; 7,547), Morocco (311,554; 5,090; 257,992), Tunisia (83,772; 2,541; 58,229), sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (851,045; 22,261, 778,514): Angola (14,134; 333; 7,062), Botswana (8,225; 27; 5,534), Eswatitli (6,156; 119; 5,831), Lesotho (2,066; 44; 1,276), Malawi (6,002; 185; 5,435), Mozambique (14,723; 120; 12,849), Namibia (13,662; 141; 13,182), South Africa (759,658; 20,671; 702,544), Zambia (17,373; 356; 16,606), Zimbabwe (9,046; 265; 8,195)
Western (200,089, 2,833; 188,498): Benin (2,916, 43; 2,579), Burkina Faso (2,686; 68; 2,476), Cape Verde (10,082; 104; 9,557), Cote d'Ivoire (21,083; 129; 20,729), Gambia (3,705; 122; 3,578), Ghana (50,631; 323; 49,103), Guinea (12,743; 75; 11,789), Guinea-Bissau (2,421; 43; 2,255), Liberia (1,539; 82; 1,331), Mali (4,093; 142; 2,997), Niger (1,335; 70; 1,153), Nigeria (65,839; 1,165; 61,573), Senegal (15,848; 330; 15,452), Sierra Leone (2,397; 74; 1,825), Togo (2,771; 63; 2,101)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).