Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 20th November 2020
Active cases: 13 New cases: 10 New tests: 305 Total confirmed: 3,716 Recovered: 3,581 (+2) Deaths: 122 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,835 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 13 New cases: 10 New tests: 305 Total confirmed: 3,716 Recovered: 3,581 (+2) Deaths: 122 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.