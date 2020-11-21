Suspect Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 200 Block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Simple Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.