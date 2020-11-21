Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect approached two victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

 

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, 42 year-old Antonie Royster, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

