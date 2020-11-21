HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 21 – NOV. 27, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.5 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for striping work. Lane closures and shifts at various areas.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for guardrail installation and pavement striping work.

2) KIHEI (24-HOUR WORK)

RIght lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.0, N High Street and Main Street, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for traffic signal intersection upgrades.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —

1) HAIKU

Left lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.7 and 12.3, Pauwela Road and Waikina Loop, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 21.4, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.