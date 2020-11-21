HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 21 – NOV. 27, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

No daytime roadwork will be scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be in operation on the holiday.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for bridge deck repairs.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

5) KAIMUKI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

6) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

7) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and Wakea Street overpass on Monday night, Nov. 23, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

8) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday night, Nov. 23, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

9) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass and Makakilo Drive overpass on Monday night, Nov. 23, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

10) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Thursday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Left lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Interchange on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street over pass and Ahua Street overpass on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., road construction.

3) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road marking work. Two lanes will be open at all times.

4) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Monday night, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road construction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Harano Tunnel on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacements.

2) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Harano Tunnel on Friday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for median work.

4) KANEOHE

Two lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Friday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

3) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

4) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 27, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Saddle City Road and Bell Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kina Place on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KAAAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Lau Place on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

3) KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Malaekahana Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to clear utility lines.

4) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 27, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) MILILANI

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PUNALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Ford Island Bridge on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 28, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Valley View Drive on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Right lane closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and H-3 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

4) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing. The westbound H-3 Freeway offramp will be closed during this time and motorists will be detoured to alternate routes.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific street and River Street on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Nov. 23, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Dowsett Avenue and Ahipuu Street on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for the installation of raised crosswalks. Traffic will be contraflowed in the opposite direction.

Eastbound lanes will be closed on Nov. 24

Westbound lanes will be closed on Nov. 25

6) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for work on the intersection.

2) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Punchbowl Street and Kalakaua Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Kalakaua Avenue and Punchbowl Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

— KAPAHULU AVENUE —

1) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kapahulu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for ADA ramps.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for fence repairs.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Road and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Two right lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 22, through Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Right lane closure on Kalihi Street in the southbound direction between Fernandez Street and the -1 Freeway on Friday night, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement markings.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299