Mother of two launches a marketplace “I’m Plastic Free” after a life changing volunteering experience in the Whitsundays

Mica Beach Clean Up with Keep Top End Coasts Healthy, Larrakia Nation, Sealink NT Beach Clean Up in the Whitsundays with eco Barge Clean Seas

Living a life with less plastic is about to become much easier with the launch of the I’m Plastic Free online marketplace.

I’m Plastic Free was born from a passion to create more awareness about plastic pollution and a better future for the younger generations” — Simona Paganetto