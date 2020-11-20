Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,075 in the last 365 days.

Board of Directors Annual Meeting

The Board of Directors of Idaho Legal Aid Services will hold it's Annual Meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020.  The meeting is open to the public; however, some portions may be closed for executive session. For further information or how to participate telephonically, contact Bev Allen, bevallen@idaholegalaid.org.

You just read:

Board of Directors Annual Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.