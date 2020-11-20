Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Issues Statement Of Support For National Museum Of The American Latino Act

November 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement of support for the National Museum of the American Latino Act (S. 1267). Led in the U.S. Senate by Senators John Cornyn and Bob Menendez and supported by 45 bi-partisan cosponsors, the legislation would establish a museum in the Smithsonian Institution dedicated to the preservation and celebration of over 500 years of American Latino history. The Senate Rules Committee held a hearing on the legislation on Tuesday. 

“The Latino community is a rich part of our history and culture in America, and that is especially true here in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “This legislation would establish an exciting and educational way for Americans across the country to celebrate the Latino community’s heritage and its incredible contributions to our nation. I applaud Senator John Cornyn for leading this effort, and I urge the Senate to move swiftly to vote on and pass the National Museum of the American Latino Act.”

